Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s 7th Largest Position

Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,997 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,877,000. First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 35,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,982 shares in the last quarter. Capital & Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 27,298 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 54,085 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,544,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $134,554,000 after purchasing an additional 69,207 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.
Apple Price Performance
Apple stock opened at $231.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $209.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16.
Apple announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.
Apple Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.78%.
Insider Activity
In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,508,538.40. This trade represents a 20.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Apple from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $217.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAPL
Apple Profile
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
See Also
