ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 1,140 Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,693 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.6% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 144,872 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $15,701,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the period. Willner & Heller LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% during the first quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 42,186 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,572,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 27.6% during the first quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,236 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.2% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 257,191 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $27,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FLC Capital Advisors lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 15.8% during the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 28,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.80, for a total value of $142,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 26,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,670,208. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 935,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $131,760,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 9,214,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,535,101.24. The trade was a 9.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,837,440 shares of company stock worth $889,404,782 in the last quarter. 4.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA stock opened at $180.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.96 and its 200-day moving average is $135.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. NVIDIA Corporation has a 1 year low of $86.62 and a 1 year high of $184.48.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $44.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 105.09% and a net margin of 51.69%. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Corporation will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $225.00 target price on NVIDIA and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on NVIDIA from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on NVIDIA from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on NVDA

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.