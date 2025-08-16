Atb Cap Markets Expects Increased Earnings for Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of Superior Plus in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 13th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now expects that the company will earn $0.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.50. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Superior Plus’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on SPB. Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Desjardins cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$10.50 to C$9.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Superior Plus from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$9.47.

SPB stock opened at C$6.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.05. The stock has a market cap of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41 and a beta of 0.76. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of C$5.15 and a 1 year high of C$8.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 193.35, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 264.73%.

Superior is a leading North American distributor of propane, compressed natural gas, renewable energy and related products and services, servicing approximately 770,000 customer locations in the U.S. and Canada. Through its primary businesses, propane distribution and CNG, RNG and hydrogen distribution, Superior safely delivers clean burning fuels to residential, commercial, utility, agricultural and industrial customers not connected to a pipeline.

