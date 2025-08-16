Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Acquires 6,654 Shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Free Report) by 46.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,654 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.30% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,194 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,412,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 144,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF stock opened at $14.56 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $99.74 million, a P/E ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.94. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.39 and a fifty-two week high of $14.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 26th were paid a $0.1509 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 26th.

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

