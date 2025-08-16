Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 75.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Celestica were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLS. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Celestica by 1,516.7% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celestica Stock Down 0.6%

CLS opened at $195.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.90. Celestica, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $218.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.16. Celestica had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their price target on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 price target (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Celestica in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on Celestica from $146.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Celestica from $172.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Celestica from $126.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Celestica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.92.

Celestica Profile



Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

