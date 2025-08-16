Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 63.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DT. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 1,423.4% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Dynatrace by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 344.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 15,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.52, for a total transaction of $862,724.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,033.84. This trade represents a 47.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Dynatrace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DT opened at $48.21 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.30 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. Dynatrace had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $477.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.57.

Dynatrace Company Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

