Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 1,801 Shares of Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2,194.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,823 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 31,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,084,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after acquiring an additional 493,257 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $10,255,000.

Get Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:FLMI opened at $24.10 on Friday. Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $25.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.24.

Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (FLMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in municipal bonds of any credit quality. The portfolio manager seeks dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. FLMI was launched on Aug 31, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Dynamic Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.