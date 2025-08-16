Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys 977 Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 50.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.12% of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GVIP. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,183,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 45,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohalo Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000.

Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF Price Performance

Shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF stock opened at $141.52 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $137.83 and a 200 day moving average of $128.68. The firm has a market cap of $367.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.77 and a beta of 1.11. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a 1 year low of $100.33 and a 1 year high of $142.28.

About Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

