Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Buys New Shares in Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sphere Entertainment by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 66,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,623 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 152.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $1,359,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Sphere Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Sphere Entertainment by 765.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 99,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after buying an additional 88,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Sphere Entertainment alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SPHR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sphere Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sphere Entertainment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sphere Entertainment has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.50.

Sphere Entertainment Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:SPHR opened at $39.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78. Sphere Entertainment Co. has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.71.

Sphere Entertainment (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 11th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $4.96. Sphere Entertainment had a negative net margin of 14.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.23 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.00) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sphere Entertainment Co. will post -11.47 EPS for the current year.

Sphere Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.