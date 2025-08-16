Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,022,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,197 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,298,000 after purchasing an additional 193,994 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 761,686 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,278,000 after purchasing an additional 182,650 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 7.3% in the first quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,819,000 after purchasing an additional 125,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 747,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,474,000 after purchasing an additional 63,200 shares during the last quarter.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Trading Down 0.6%
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust stock opened at $16.14 on Friday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $15.37 and a 12 month high of $18.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.16.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Increases Dividend
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.
