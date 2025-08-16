Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Cuts Stake in American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF (BATS:QPFF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.44% of American Century Quality Preferred ETF worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 244.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Aire Advisors LLC grew its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 16,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,635 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,485,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Century Quality Preferred ETF by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 59,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after acquiring an additional 20,276 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of BATS QPFF opened at $36.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.34. American Century Quality Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $33.40 and a 52-week high of $39.14.

American Century Quality Preferred ETF Company Profile

The American Century Quality Preferred ETF (QPFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in preferred securities issued by US and non-US companies of varied maturities. QPFF was launched on Feb 16, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

