Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $580,000. Earned Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $521,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Okta during the 1st quarter worth $238,000. 86.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other Okta news, insider Eric Robert Kelleher sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.81, for a total value of $1,470,612.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 7,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $646,709.64. This represents a 69.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 31,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $3,010,717.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 20,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,994.60. This trade represents a 60.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,594 shares of company stock worth $8,382,790 in the last quarter. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Okta Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $92.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Okta, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.56 and a fifty-two week high of $127.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.53. The company has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 146.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.80.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The business had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.61.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OKTA

Okta Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.