Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 112 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 48.4% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Norden Group LLC boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 0.5%

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $260.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $245.40 and its 200-day moving average is $239.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $206.95 and a 1 year high of $271.91. The company has a market cap of $30.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.73 and a beta of 0.94.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be issued a $0.975 dividend. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 49.65%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total value of $1,848,497.92. Following the sale, the president owned 48,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,824,151.36. This trade represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 5,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.55, for a total transaction of $1,211,164.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 21,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,070,554.85. This trade represents a 19.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 155,299 shares of company stock worth $40,196,503. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

Further Reading

