Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,895 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Woodside Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.46 and a 200 day moving average of $48.26. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

