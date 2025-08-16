Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $271,000 Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,543 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,034 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Astera Labs were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 318.9% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,818,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,873,000 after buying an additional 1,384,498 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 16,640.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,408,000 after buying an additional 1,316,419 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 3,742.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after buying an additional 939,300 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new position in Astera Labs in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,812,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in Astera Labs by 4,172.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,161,000 after buying an additional 797,507 shares during the period. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALAB stock opened at $185.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $115.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.17. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.85 and a 12 month high of $199.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.88, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.39.

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. Astera Labs had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on ALAB. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Astera Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $80.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Northland Securities cut Astera Labs from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Astera Labs from $95.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.13.

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 152,517 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.33, for a total value of $25,978,220.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 450,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,648,670.33. The trade was a 25.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 280,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $47,605,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 5,525,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,453,160.90. This represents a 4.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,329,686 shares of company stock valued at $273,512,376 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

