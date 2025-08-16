Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $273,000 Stock Position in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:ARB – Free Report) by 14.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.33% of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 113,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,207,000 after buying an additional 8,946 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 41,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF during the first quarter worth $464,000. PFG Advisors increased its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 58,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 9,020 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,863,000 after buying an additional 19,521 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARB opened at $28.85 on Friday. AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF has a twelve month low of $27.03 and a twelve month high of $28.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.59 and a 200-day moving average of $28.29. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.07.

The AltShares Merger Arbitrage ETF (ARB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund tracks a global USD-hedged index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy by providing long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure the acquiring company. ARB was launched on May 7, 2020 and is managed by Altshares.

