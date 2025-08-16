Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $279,000 Position in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Simplify Hedged Equity ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bay Rivers Group now owns 14,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Simplify Hedged Equity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 241,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Simplify Hedged Equity ETF alerts:

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HEQT opened at $30.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.55 million, a P/E ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 0.42. Simplify Hedged Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $30.90.

Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Profile

The Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (HEQT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks capital appreciation by investing in ETFs that track the S&P 500 Index, while employing an options collar strategy. Each collar consists of an approximately 5% to 20% out-of-the-money put-spread.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HEQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HEQT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Hedged Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.