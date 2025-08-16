Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $295,000 Stake in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 65.4% during the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Cincinnati Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on CINF. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Stock Performance

CINF stock opened at $151.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $148.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.75. Cincinnati Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $123.01 and a fifty-two week high of $161.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.62 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 0.70.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.58. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. Cincinnati Financial’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial Corporation will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

About Cincinnati Financial

(Free Report)

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CINF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cincinnati Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cincinnati Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.