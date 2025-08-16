Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $319,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:EDIV – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,267,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,264,000 after buying an additional 32,430 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 853,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,475,000 after buying an additional 91,519 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 229,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,183,000 after buying an additional 5,956 shares during the period. swisspartners Advisors Ltd increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. swisspartners Advisors Ltd now owns 224,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,029,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF by 162.8% in the 1st quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 213,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after buying an additional 132,491 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF stock opened at $39.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $859.32 million, a PE ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.01. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $32.36 and a twelve month high of $39.32.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Dividend ETF (EDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a yield-weighted index of high-dividend-paying firms in emerging markets. The index screens for 3-year positive earnings growth and profitability. EDIV was launched on Feb 23, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

