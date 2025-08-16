Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $335,000 Holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,674 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 364 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,112,477 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,282,000 after purchasing an additional 60,187 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,026,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,823,000 after purchasing an additional 6,159 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 122,282.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,005,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $125,949,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,160 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,576 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,703,000 after purchasing an additional 245,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 711,527 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,083,000 after purchasing an additional 114,910 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 1.4%

CFR opened at $124.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.31 and a twelve month high of $147.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Dividend Announcement

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The bank reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $567.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $552.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 8.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CFR. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Profile

(Free Report)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; and treasury management services, as well as originates commercial leasing services.

