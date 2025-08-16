Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $340,000 Stake in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:NOCT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.23% of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October worth $340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOCT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $1,502,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth $518,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 405.4% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 23,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October by 297.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 40,958 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NOCT stock opened at $55.91 on Friday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $55.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.14. The company has a market cap of $171.64 million, a PE ratio of 22.01 and a beta of 0.50.

About Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – October (NOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

