Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $351,000 Stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 72.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,903,000 after buying an additional 22,642 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 29,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 21,164 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 68,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the period.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $33.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.39. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $37.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.03 and a beta of 0.86.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

