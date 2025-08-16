Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 7,506 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,691,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Talon Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $532,000.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF stock opened at $17.59 on Friday. Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $19.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.26 million, a P/E ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.00.

Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF Company Profile

The Global X SuperDividend U.S. ETF (DIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of 50 high-dividend, low-volatility securities. DIV was launched on Mar 11, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

