Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $279,000 in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ES. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter worth $19,716,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 104,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 12,750 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 14,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 7,336 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 134.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 53,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 30,455 shares in the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 0.0%

ES stock opened at $65.48 on Friday. Eversource Energy has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $69.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $65.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 6.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ES shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Eversource Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Eversource Energy news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $166,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 10,988 shares in the company, valued at $703,232. This represents a 19.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Further Reading

