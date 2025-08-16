Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $330,000 in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Innodata Trading Down 1.1%
Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $40.19 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
INOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.
Get Our Latest Analysis on Innodata
About Innodata
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innodata
- How to trade penny stocks: A step-by-step guide
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- What is a support level?
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Receive News & Ratings for Innodata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innodata and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.