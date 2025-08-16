Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Invests $330,000 in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $605,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $706,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 563.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 5,147 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Innodata by 156.0% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,044 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,499 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Innodata in the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. 30.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INOD opened at $40.19 on Friday. Innodata Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.41 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $43.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Innodata ( NASDAQ:INOD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Innodata had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $58.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Innodata’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Innodata Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

INOD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Innodata from $75.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Innodata in a research note on Monday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

About Innodata

Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) data preparation services; collecting or creating training data; annotating training data; and training AI algorithms for its customers, as well as AI model deployment and integration services.

