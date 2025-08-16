Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $285,000 Investment in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,400 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,345 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,044,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,748 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 15,938 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in Watts Water Technologies by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 3,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.85, for a total transaction of $1,692,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph T. Noonan sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.45, for a total value of $195,682.85. Following the sale, the director owned 1,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,693.30. This trade represents a 37.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Stock Performance

WTS opened at $271.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $253.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.98. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.59 and a 1-year high of $278.20.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $643.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $612.15 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 13.63%. Watts Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WTS shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Watts Water Technologies from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Northcoast Research cut Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.50.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

