Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $287,000 Investment in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PHYL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PHYL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,452,000 after acquiring an additional 229,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 431,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,020,000 after purchasing an additional 179,539 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 8,651.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,250,000 after purchasing an additional 120,952 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,028,000. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF by 52.2% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 188,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,548,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares in the last quarter.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

PHYL opened at $35.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.48 million, a P/E ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.45. PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $32.98 and a one year high of $35.84.

PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

The PGIM Active High Yield Bond ETF (PHYL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US High Yield Very Liquid index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of high yield bonds. The fund seeks total return. PHYL was launched on Sep 24, 2018 and is managed by PGIM.

