Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $291,000 Investment in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Finally, Holcombe Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000.

NYSEARCA:TPHD opened at $38.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $304.31 million, a P/E ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.24. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 12-month low of $32.60 and a 12-month high of $39.66.

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

