Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New $326,000 Investment in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 2,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Vista Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 646.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 224 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:HRI opened at $125.10 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $127.89 and its 200 day moving average is $135.73. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.18 and a fifty-two week high of $246.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 145.47, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Herc ( NYSE:HRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.58. Herc had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $868.23 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 325.58%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HRI shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Herc from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Herc from $250.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Herc from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target (down previously from $171.00) on shares of Herc in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

