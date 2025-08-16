Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 31,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 9,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 6.5% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 23,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 54.39% of the company’s stock.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FCAL opened at $47.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.34. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.39 million, a PE ratio of 125.80 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 22nd were issued a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 22nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 405.26%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

