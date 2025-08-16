Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Makes New Investment in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in TKO Group in the first quarter worth about $1,163,000. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter valued at about $895,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TKO Group during the first quarter valued at about $464,000. Moore Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 1,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 418,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,443,000 after acquiring an additional 394,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd increased its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 71,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,902,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter C. B. Bynoe acquired 980 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $169.59 per share, for a total transaction of $166,198.20. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,863.73. This trade represents a 55.46% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 9,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.36, for a total value of $1,593,099.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 146,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,597,736. This represents a 6.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,725 shares of company stock worth $12,501,561. Corporate insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of TKO Group in a report on Monday, April 28th. They set a “positive” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on TKO Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on TKO Group from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.38.

TKO Group Trading Down 1.1%

TKO Group stock opened at $188.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.16 and a 12 month high of $194.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $172.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 78.02 and a beta of 0.72.

TKO Group (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.06). TKO Group had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. TKO Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Featured Articles

