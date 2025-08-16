Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 4,000 Shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Global Ship Lease were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 1.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 526,769 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,037,000 after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 1.5% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 511,215 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 369,768 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,072,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 182.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 180,858 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 116,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Global Ship Lease by 208.7% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 114,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 77,743 shares during the last quarter. 50.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GSL shares. Clarkson Capital cut Global Ship Lease from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th.

Global Ship Lease Stock Up 0.1%

GSL stock opened at $30.30 on Friday. Global Ship Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.73 and a 1-year high of $30.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.21.

Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The shipping company reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.52. Global Ship Lease had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 53.09%. The company had revenue of $191.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.98 million. Equities analysts forecast that Global Ship Lease, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Ship Lease Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. Global Ship Lease’s payout ratio is currently 19.50%.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile

Global Ship Lease, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU.

