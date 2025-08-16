Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Purchases 866 Shares of The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Campbell’s were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Campbell’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,312,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell’s by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in Campbell’s by 57.6% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in Campbell’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in Campbell’s by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell's alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Argus lowered Campbell’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Campbell’s in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Campbell’s from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

Campbell’s Stock Performance

Shares of CPB opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Campbell’s Company has a one year low of $29.39 and a one year high of $52.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.95 and a 200 day moving average of $35.60.

Campbell’s (NASDAQ:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Campbell’s had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Campbell’s’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Campbell’s Company will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Campbell’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Campbell’s Company, formerly known as Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Campbell’s Company (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.