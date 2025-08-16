Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $138.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.43. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $76.82 and a 12 month high of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.03.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.43. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.48%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $169.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Further Reading

