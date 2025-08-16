Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in CTS Corporation (NYSE:CTS – Free Report) by 98.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in CTS were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CTS by 17.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,863 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in CTS by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,995 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in CTS by 572.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in CTS by 81.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in CTS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,119 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. 96.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CTS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised CTS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 12th.

CTS Trading Down 1.2%

NYSE CTS opened at $41.04 on Friday. CTS Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.02 and a 12 month high of $59.68. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CTS (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. CTS had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $135.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CTS Corporation will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTS Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.55%.

CTS Profile

(Free Report)

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CTS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.