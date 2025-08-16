Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Raises Stock Position in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust (NASDAQ:BSTZ – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,433 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust were worth $327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSTZ. CF Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 4th quarter worth $4,536,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,910,000 after buying an additional 120,315 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 867,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,389,000 after buying an additional 86,283 shares in the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust by 356.4% in the 1st quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC now owns 99,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 78,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust in the 1st quarter worth $1,381,000.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSTZ opened at $21.31 on Friday. BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $22.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a $0.2165 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Term Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the science and technology sectors.

Further Reading

