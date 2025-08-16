Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 43.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Aercap were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AER. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in Aercap in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in Aercap by 230.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Aercap by 42.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Aercap by 473.2% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Aercap by 8.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aercap alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Aercap from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $134.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Aercap in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aercap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.57.

Aercap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER opened at $112.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.58. Aercap Holdings N.V. has a 1-year low of $85.57 and a 1-year high of $118.07. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.44.

Aercap (NYSE:AER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Aercap had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 36.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aercap Holdings N.V. will post 11.29 EPS for the current year.

Aercap Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. Aercap’s payout ratio is presently 6.72%.

About Aercap

(Free Report)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aercap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aercap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aercap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.