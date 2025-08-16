Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 32.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 57.8% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 183 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 76.6% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 189 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 157.3% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 224 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Karthik Kuppusamy sold 2,210 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $375,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 8,450 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,500. This trade represents a 20.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Patrick Plewman sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $968,625.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 19,219 shares in the company, valued at $3,363,325. The trade was a 22.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,014 shares of company stock worth $2,728,556. Company insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 0.7%

DGX opened at $179.67 on Friday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $146.17 and a fifty-two week high of $182.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.46.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.05. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.32%.

About Quest Diagnostics

(Free Report)

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

