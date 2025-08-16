Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,045 Shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 89.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:PGHY opened at $20.00 on Friday. Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.76.
Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Invesco Global Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (PGHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of short-term USD-denominated, high-yield corporate bonds issues by US and foreign corporations. PGHY was launched on Jun 20, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Restaurant Stocks That Will Outperform in Q3 and Q4
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- The Midstream Energy Play That Keeps Powering Higher
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Ethereum Near All-Time High: 3 Stocks Stacking ETH in Treasuries
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PGHY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global ex-US High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.