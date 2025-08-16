Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,318 Shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Black Hills Corporation (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,318 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKH. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 215,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,064,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,000. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BKH opened at $61.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. Black Hills Corporation has a one year low of $54.92 and a one year high of $65.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. The business had revenue of $439.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.69 million. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 12.68%. Black Hills’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Black Hills Corporation will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 68.01%.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Black Hills in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

