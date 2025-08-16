Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 1,811 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 43.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF stock opened at $130.66 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 52-week low of $99.48 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -234.29 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.00.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

