Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,075 Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,075 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.3% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 431,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,879,000 after acquiring an additional 70,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 710,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 71,030 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 162,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 25,599 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $274,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.88. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 24th will be paid a $0.0958 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 24th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.1%.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

