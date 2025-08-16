Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 2,801 Shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,801 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 109.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 35,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 111,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in DigitalBridge Group by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalBridge Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DBRG shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of DigitalBridge Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:DBRG opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of -280.25 and a beta of 1.77. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.41 and a twelve month high of $17.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Free Report)

DigitalBridge is an infrastructure investment firm specializing in digital infrastructure assets. They provide services to institutional investors. They primarily invest in data centers, cell towers, fiber networks, small cells, and edge infrastructure. DigitalBridge Group, Inc was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida with additional offices in Los Angles, California, and New York New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DBRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalBridge Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalBridge Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.