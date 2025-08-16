Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 337 Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,134 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $73,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Institutional investors own 19.25% of the company’s stock.
AllianceBernstein Stock Down 2.0%
AB opened at $40.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.07. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $43.30. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.
AllianceBernstein Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 4th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.21%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
AB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.25 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “mixed” rating on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.
AllianceBernstein Company Profile
AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.
