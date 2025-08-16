Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 405 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 6,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 23,697 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

TransUnion Stock Performance

TRU opened at $89.02 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $113.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. TransUnion had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 8.99%. TransUnion’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TransUnion from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on TransUnion from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up from $98.00) on shares of TransUnion in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on TransUnion from $120.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Insider Transactions at TransUnion

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 972 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $90,289.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 7,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,262.12. The trade was a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,000 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.21, for a total value of $91,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 73,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,694,175.53. This represents a 1.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,972 shares of company stock worth $353,549. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TransUnion Profile

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

