Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 43,800 Shares of CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of CION Investment Corporation (NYSE:CION – Free Report) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,800 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned about 0.06% of CION Investment worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CION Investment by 18.9% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CION Investment in the first quarter worth about $121,000. Institutional investors own 32.01% of the company’s stock.
CION Investment Price Performance
Shares of CION opened at $10.47 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $545.38 million, a P/E ratio of -55.10 and a beta of 1.11. CION Investment Corporation has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $12.71.
CION Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -757.89%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of CION Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $8.50 target price (down from $9.00) on shares of CION Investment in a research note on Tuesday.
About CION Investment
CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.
