Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 509 Shares of Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lowered its stake in Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,243 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Coca Cola Femsa were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corvex Management LP grew its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 1,066,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,039,000 after purchasing an additional 619,931 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Coca Cola Femsa by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,007,000 after purchasing an additional 88,873 shares during the period. BLI Banque de Luxembourg Investments acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the 4th quarter valued at $6,533,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the 1st quarter valued at $7,612,000. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Coca Cola Femsa in the 4th quarter valued at $4,702,000.

Get Coca Cola Femsa alerts:

Coca Cola Femsa Price Performance

KOF opened at $84.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $141.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $90.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $72.68 and a 1 year high of $101.74.

Coca Cola Femsa Dividend Announcement

Coca Cola Femsa ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Coca Cola Femsa had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 8.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th were issued a $0.874 dividend. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 15th. Coca Cola Femsa’s payout ratio is 60.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on KOF. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Coca Cola Femsa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Coca Cola Femsa from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca Cola Femsa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Coca Cola Femsa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coca Cola Femsa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca Cola Femsa

Coca Cola Femsa Profile

(Free Report)

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages in Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Colombia, Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; waters; other non-carbonated beverages comprising juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, and plant-based drinks; and alcoholic beverages, such as hard seltzer under the Topo Chico brand name.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KOF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca Cola Femsa S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca Cola Femsa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca Cola Femsa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.