Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 5,599 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (NYSEARCA:GMAY – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,599 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. owned 0.14% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GMAY. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May during the first quarter valued at $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 6,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 5.6% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 38,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 207.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 200,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,115 shares during the last quarter.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May Stock Performance

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $39.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $302.86 million, a PE ratio of 24.47 and a beta of 0.47. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $39.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.19 and a 200 day moving average of $37.57.

About FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – May (GMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

