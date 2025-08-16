Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 898 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $294,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $855,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $604,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $343,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,061,000.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of NYSE KWEB opened at $37.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.10. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $24.68 and a 52-week high of $39.17.

