Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Sells 919 Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,987,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,443,000 after acquiring an additional 448,708 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,621,000 after acquiring an additional 102,660 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 445.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 779,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,567,000 after acquiring an additional 636,827 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 6,108.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 505,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,298,000 after acquiring an additional 497,810 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth $35,576,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MSM opened at $87.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.10 and a 1-year high of $92.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.19.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $971.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.72 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Company, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is 96.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, SVP Kimberly Shacklett sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $195,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 14,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,444. The trade was a 12.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 18.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $89.00 price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.33.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

